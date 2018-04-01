Perry Files For Missouri Presidential Primary

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Texas Gov. Rick Perry is the fifth Republican to jump into Missouri's presidential primary.

The state primary is Feb. 7, although it won't decide anything official for Republicans. The primary is about a month earlier than allowed by the national Republican and Democratic parties, and the Missouri GOP will pick its convention delegates through a caucus process rather than risk penalties from the national party.

But the primary remains in state law and will be held, prompting several Republican hopefuls to enter the race.

Perry filed Wednesday. Four other Republicans filed last week -- Mitt Romney, Herman Cain, former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson and St. Louis resident Michael Meehan.