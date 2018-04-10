Perryville man charged in 2 attempted robberies in 1 night

PERRYVILLE (AP) — A Perryville man faces multiple charges after attempting two robberies in the same night.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the charges against 51-year-old Danny Rue Sr. include attempted robbery, kidnapping, burglary, third-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

A police report said Rue approached a man at gunpoint around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, told him to get into his vehicle and demanded $200. After the victim couldn't pay, Rue dropped him off and struck him in the back of the head with the pistol.

Around 10:30 p.m., Rue went to a home, where he held a man at gunpoint until a struggle ensued. Police later identified Rue's vehicle, which he left behind after running away.

He was arrested around 8 a.m. Wednesday. His cash-only bond is set at $50,000.