Person of interest in custody in Missouri triple homicide

SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police say a person of interest in a triple homicide in suburban St. Louis has been taken into custody.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police identified the person of interest Thursday only as a 27-year-old man. The bodies of two men and woman were discovered late Wednesday at a home in Spanish Lake. Officers also found a wounded woman outside the home while responding to a report of gunfire. She was rushed to a hospital.

Police haven't released the names of the victims or said how they died.

St. Louis County Police Officer Benjamin Granda says there are no signs of forced entry. He says police have been called to the home numerous times, including for loud music complaints and an overdose.

Police haven't disclosed a possible motive.