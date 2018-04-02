'Person of interest' in hotel killing arrested, police say

ST. LOUIS - Authorities have arrested a man sought in the shooting death of a hotel manager who was one of seven people killed over a 24-hour span last week in St. Louis.

Police described the arrested man as a "person of interest" in Thursday's killing of 50-year-old Scott Knopfel. Police said in a Tweet on Saturday that homicide detectives were interviewing the man, who was in custody in another jurisdiction on charges unrelated to the killing.

Knopfel was shot in the head at a Drury Inn & Suites hotel after he struggled with his assailant while opening a cash drawer. The suspect was captured on surveillance video.

Online court records didn't list any new charges for the arrested man. Police didn't immediately return an email message from The Associated Press seeking more information.