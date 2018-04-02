Person of interest in killing of Fulton man arrested on parole violation

Raymond Brockway, pictured, was arrested Monday on a parole violation. Brockway is a person of interest in last week's killing of Thomas Craig, according to the Missouri Rural Case Squad.

BOONVILLE - The Boonville Police Department arrested 26-year-old Raymond Brockway Monday on a parole violation. Brockway is a person of interest in last week's killing of 48-year-old Thomas Craig of Fulton, according to the Missouri Rural Case Squad. Boonville police previously identified Brockway as a suspect in Craig's killing.

Craig's body was found along 1075th Road in northeast Johnson County. Craig was last seen alive leaving Fulton around midnight Tuesday morning, May 31.

The Missouri Rural Case Squad turned the case over to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office Monday after a four day investigation. Authorities are investigating Craig's death as a murder, but no charges have been filed.

(Editor's Note: KOMU.com has updated this story for information.)