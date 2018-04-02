Person of interest named in July 4 Missouri house explosion

Photo Courtesy: KSHB

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A person of interest has been identified in a Fourth of July explosion that destroyed a St. Joseph house and injured three people.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that no charges have been filed against the 53-year-old man and none are expected anytime soon because police are waiting for reports from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. ATF spokesman John Ham says it will take months to get the testing results.

County records don't list the man as the owner of the home, where the walls were blown out and the roof collapsed. ATF investigators found components of illegal fireworks in the debris.

The man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in May to a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.