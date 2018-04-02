Person sought for questioning in 4 Missouri fire deaths

EDGERTON (AP) — Authorities investigating the deaths of four people in a northwest Missouri fire are looking for a 24-year-old man.

The Kansas City Metro Squad identified the man Sunday as a "person of interest" and said investigators want to question him in the deaths of three adults and an infant. The fire was reported just before midnight Friday at a rural home south of Edgerton in Platte County.

Authorities said Saturday that they are investigating the deaths as possible homicides. Sheriff's Capt. Erik Holland said there were "suspicious situations around the burning of the building and the deaths of the four individuals."

Authorities didn't immediately release the names of the victims.