Person struck, killed by patrol vehicle in St. Louis suburb

ST. PETERS (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has struck and killed a pedestrian with his patrol vehicle on Interstate 70 in suburban St. Louis.

St. Charles County Police says the crash happened Wednesday night near a busy shopping area in St. Peters. Witnesses reported that the pedestrian was attempting to cross from the north side of the interstate to the south side. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's name wasn't immediately released.

Police say the officer has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure. He was evaluated at the scene but not taken to a hospital.

In a statement, the St. Charles County Police Department expressed its "heartfelt sympathies to the victim of this unfortunate incident." The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.