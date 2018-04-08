Person Trapped in Trench Collapse in North KC

AP-MO--Trench Collapse,0068Person trapped in trench collapse in north Kansas City KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A person was trapped today after a ten-foot trench collapsed in a new housing development in the northern part of Kansas City. Authorities say the emergency call came in around 12:40 a.m.. Nathan Dougan, a supervisor for the Metropolitan Ambulance Services Trust, said he didn't know the name of the trapped person, or whether the individual was a construction worker.