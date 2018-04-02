Pet found dead after Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department say a house fire that killed a cat Friday afternoon started in the kitchen.

Fire crews responded to a residential structure fire in the 500 block of Hunt Avenue around 2:30 in the afternoon.

Upon arriving, responding units saw smoke and flames coming from one side of the single story residence. Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control less than 10 minutes later.

They found a dog and cat in the home. The dog was unresponsive, but they were able to revive it. Unfortunately, they were unable to revive the cat.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.