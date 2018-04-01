Pet Insurance: Is it worth it?

1 year 4 months 1 week ago Tuesday, November 22 2016 Nov 22, 2016 Tuesday, November 22, 2016 8:05:00 AM CST November 22, 2016 in News
By: Angie Bailey

COLUMBIA — Roughly 62 percent of Americans own at least one pet and our animals have been elevated to full-fledged family members.

Pet insurance has only been available in the U.S. since 1982, when the first policy was sold to Lassie.

This year, the North American pet insurance market is projected to hit more than one billion dollars in sales.

When it comes to pet insurance, there are big differences in what’s covered… what’s excluded… how much it cost… and how claims are paid.

If you’re thinking about insuring your pet, compare rates and plans in your area at PetInsuranceQuotes.com, which lists coverage details, customer reviews and expert ratings.

When shopping, pay special attention to the following:

Read the fine print.  

Pick a policy with simple, percentage-based payouts. Skip the policies that rely on judgments of what's "reasonable," those rarely will go in your pet’s favor.

Know what’s excluded. 

Chronic diseases generally aren't covered, and insurers usually won't pay for known defects among certain breeds, like hip dysplasia in labradors. And a pre-existing conditions in your pet won’t be covered.

Skip the riders. 

Riders are add-ons to a policy that give you additional coverage for an additional cost. Consumer Reports deemed all “riders” as "generally not worth the price". 

As with all insurance, take the highest deductible that makes sense. 

A higher deductible will usually result in lower monthly premiums.

Local vets were quick to point out policies can differ drastically, meaning premiums can too. Ranging anywhere from about 10 dollars a month for an accident-only pet insurance plan to 75 dollars a month for an everything-under-the-sun-type policy.

So also watch out for premium increases. Insurers raise rates based on the age of your pet, veterinary cost inflation and the types of potential treatment.

Consumer Reports has, in the past, found pet insurance is not necessarily a wise investment unless your pet is older and goes to the vet more than a few times a year.

If you have younger animals, it’s recommended to put what you would pay for pet insurance into a savings account for future use.

Most companies won’t offer you a policy at all if you have a dog breed the industry has deemed too dangerous.  

These are the most blacklisted breeds:

  • Pit Bulls & Staffordshire Terriers
  • Doberman Pinschers
  • Rottweilers
  • Chows
  • Great Danes
  • Presa Canarios
  • Akitas
  • Alaskan Malamutes
  • German Shepherds
  • Siberian Huskies
  • Wolf-hybrids

Dog bites reportedly accounted for more than one-third of all homeowners insurance liability claim dollars paid out in 2015, costing more than $570 million. The average cost paid out for dog bite claims nationwide was $37,214 in 2015.

When considering a new dog, here’s a breakdown of expenses from the pet-sitting website Rover.com, which puts the annual cost of getting a dog at $2,858.

Medical costs for pets can add up quickly, here are a few money-saving options:

Search for a nearby accredited veterinary school at the American Veterinary Medical Association's website.

Otherwise, look into Petco’s popular and cheap Vetco clinic, which provides 70 percent savings on vaccinations and microchip implantation and more. Since operating hours are limited and no appointments are offered, you should expect a wait. However, the small inconvenience of standing in line is often worth the savings. Check out the Vetco’s price list here.

If you can’t come up with the money to cover a necessary surgery and life-saving treatment for your pet, inquire about financial assistance. Several nonprofit organizations have been established to support pet owners with limited incomes. For example, the Brown Dog Foundation is a public charity that provides funding to families who can’t afford veterinary care.

Get more information online at the Humane Society’s website for a list of other national organizations that provide financial support to pet owners in need.

The average fee to neuter a cat ranges from $50 to $100 while the same procedure for a dog costs as much as $300. Meanwhile, fees for spaying are even higher, ranging anywhere from $100 to $200. On top of these costs, you may be looking at additional fees like pre-anesthesia blood work and pain medication. Before you head to a local veterinary office, look for free or low-cost programs in your community. You can find a comprehensive database of affordable options in your area by using this locator tool on the ASPCA website.

Also, mark your calendar for the annual World Spay Day held every February as many organizations host free spay and neuter programs in an effort to raise awareness about the lifesaving power of this procedure. 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
9pm 26°
10pm 26°
11pm 25°
12am 26°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
10:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 10
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy