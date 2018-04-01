Peter Kinder Narrowly Wins Lt. Gov. Primary Election

CREVE COEUR - Current Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder narrowly beat out Senator Brad Lager for the Republican nomination. Kinder ended up with 44.2% of the total vote, while Lager ended up with 41.6%. There was a little more than a 15,000 vote difference.

Kinder and his staff were anxious for most of the night because Lager was ahead in the polls until around 10 p.m.

"It was so close for so long," said Logan Thompson, Kinder's campaign manager. "We couldn't really get excited when Kinder was ahead because the results would change so quickly, and Lager would be ahead again."

Kinder did not host a typical election watch party with a lot of people, speeches and large projection screens showing the latest poll results. Instead, he and about 12 of his friends monitored the results in a hotel room in the Drury Inn. His staff were busy doing the same thing in a meeting room off the main lobby.

"I didn't want a large, extravagant watch party because this wasn't a big, important race," Kinder said. "The race that really wasn't important in the primaries was the Senate race."