Peters' Goal Gives Wild 1-0 Win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Warren Peters scored the only goal and Nicklas Backstrom and Matt Hackett combined for the shutout in the Minnesota Wild's 1-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.



Peters scored at the 16:33 mark of the second period, beating Jaroslav Halak with a backhand shot from a tough angle on a break-in along the right side of the ice.



Backstrom started the game and stopped 18 shots through two periods before being replaced by Matt Hackett, who stopped 14 shots for the Wild (2-0).



Halak made his first start of this preseason and stopped 16 shots, but the Blues (2-1) outshot Minnesota 32-17 for the game and 14-1 in the third period.