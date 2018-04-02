Peters Named HAAC Baseball Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY -- Central Methodist catcher Daniel Peters was selected as the Heart of America Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the Week on Monday morning. Peters had a stellar weekend at the plate as the Eagles swept a three-game series from Roosevelt.

The junior hit .700 (7-of-10) over the series including a double, five runs scored and five RBI while also stealing three bases in four chances. He capped off the series by going 4-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in an 8-4 win to complete the three-game sweep.