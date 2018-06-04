Petition Opposes Break Time at Rock Quarry and Grindstone

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will address a protest petition against the rezoning of land at the southwest corner of the intersection of Rock Quarry Road and Grindstone Parkway for the building of a Break Time gas station. Property owners that live within 195 feet of the proposed project have signed the petition.

Rezoning for the Break Time has previously been requested three times. The most recent requests in 2007 suggested that lighting, noise, and a possible chemical disturbance would be detrimental to that neighboring community. Discussion also focused on traffic circulation, hours of operation, and the overall appropriateness of the commercial development. According to supporting documents from the Sept. 6 city council meeting, it was noted that, "Staff does not find the proposed rezoning and plan appropriate for the south side of Grindstone abutting residential properties."

The rezoning request will be addressed at the city council meeting on Monday night at 7 p.m.