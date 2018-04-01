Petition to Repeal Agreement Between City and National Guard

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield activists have submitted petitions seeking to rescind a working arrangement between the city's police department and the Missouri National Guard.

Opponents of the arrangement say if the City Council doesn't repeal it, the plan should be put to a public vote. The activists turned in 1,114 signatures to the city clerk just before Thursday's deadline.

The council in January approved an agreement for a National Guard analyst to work with Springfield police to fight drug crimes in the city. The National Guard would pay the analyst's salary.

The Springfield News-Leader reports opponents are concerned about military personnel being embedded in a civilian police force.

The agreement allows Springfield police or the National Guard to end the arrangement with 30 days notice.