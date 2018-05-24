Petitions filed to fight Springfield policy

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Opponents have turned in petitions seeking a public vote on a new Springfield policy that adds sexual orientation and gender identity to the city's non-discrimination ordinance.

City officials announced Wednesday that opponents turned in petitions with more than 2,300 signatures. The City Clerk will verify if the signatures contain the required 1,144 certified signatures, which is 10 percent of the votes cast in the most recent municipal election.

The City Council voted in October to amend the city's ordinance to include sexual orientation and gender identity in the ordinance.

The clerk's office has 20 days to certify the signatures. After that, the council must either repeal the ordinance or send it to voters, likely in April 2015.