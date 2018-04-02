Pettis County Cleans Up After Storm

PETTIS COUNTY - Residents of La Monte and nearby communities spent Tuesday cleaning up fallen trees and power lines. A storm on Monday caused damages to buildings and cars along Highway FF.

"I was in my front lawn, and outside, I saw all of these giant clouds forming," nearby Knob Noster resident Nathan Kjos said. "Next thing you know the wind starts picking up and trees start going sideways."

Several La Monte residents stayed in the city's tornado shelter. Others stayed in their homes and saw the storm first hand.

"There were a bunch of low clouds, and you could see the funnel," said Jonathan Comfort. "It wasn't spinning yet, but me and my son went outside to try and take pictures of it."

Residents say they feel lucky there were no major injuries, just a few broken fences and damaged buildings.