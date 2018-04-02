Pettis County Pays Tribute to Old Courthouse

SEDALIA (AP) - Remnants of a long-destroyed courthouse are returning to a county square in mid-Missouri.



On Thursday, workers set in place the first of three Indiana limestone shafts for a commemorative historical display near the Pettis County Courthouse. It incorporates three sets of limestone bases and capitals that were part of a courthouse that burned in 1920.



The smooth limestone shafts each weigh about 2,100 pounds. They were donated by Indiana Monument and Cut Stone, of Bedford, Ind., at the request of Robert Treuner Masonry of Sedalia.

The businesses had worked together during the construction of the new Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia.

The idea for the commemorative display comes from an Eagle Scout project. The Sedalia Democrat reported that businesses and people in the community helped turn the idea into a reality.

(Click here to see the source of the courthouse photo.)