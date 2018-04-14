Pettis County resident dies of West Nile Virus

PETTIS COUNTY -An unidentified resident of Pettis County died last week of the West Nile Virus. The Pettis County Health Center confirmed that the victim was exposed to the virus within the county.

KOMU 8 News received an email from a friend of the victim, saying he died of West Nile.

There has been increased widespread activity of the West Nile Virus this year. Eight other cases have been reported statewide according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Three of the confirmed cases have been identified in St. Louis County, three in the city of St. Louis and one in Schuyler County. The last recorded case in Mid-Missouri was in Cole County. Boone County has no human cases of West Nile to date.

The West Nile Virus attacks the nervous system. It is most common in August and September and is spread by bites from infected mosquitoes. It can also be transmitted through transplants of infected organisms.

An estimated, 80 percent of people who contract the virus will show no symptoms. Less than one percent will be impacted by more serious effects.

Pettis County officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

KOMU 8 News will continue to update you as we learn more.