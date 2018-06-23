Pettis County Sheriff Identifies Remains Found Near Sedalia

PETTIS COUNTY- On Friday Pettis County investigators identified the human remains discovered earlier this week in a trailer park south of Sedalia.

Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond said the body parts belong to Mandy M. Black from Marshall. Bond said they were able to make the identification based on tattoos found on her body.

Bond said Black was in the Sheriff's Office Cross Management System because she has a criminal record.

1996: Black pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana

1999: Criminal charges against Black are filed in CaseNet, but they were not specified

2005: Black was charged with unlawful use of drug paraphernalia

Bond said the preliminary autopsy showed she died around Jan. 1. The date of death is determined by decomposition of the body. Bond said Black's body parts were frozen and preserved.

The autopsy also confirmed the remains only belonged to Black.

"We called in cadaver dogs to check the area around the scene as well to see if there was any evidence showing anything else otherwise," Bond said.

A forensic anthropologist will continue to examine the remains.

The remains were found near the home of Joseph Arbeiter.

While no charges have been filed regarding these body parts yet, Arbeiter is currently in the Pettis County Jail for attempted rape and sodomy.

Bond said while no body parts were found inside Arbeiter's home, evidence recovered could lead to his arrest.

Anyone with more information on the case is urged to call Pettis County Crime Stoppers at 660-827-TIPS or the Sheriff's Office at 660-827-0052.