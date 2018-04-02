Pharmacists Debate Wal-Mart Discount Drugs

Customers can now get a 30 day supply of generic drugs for four dollars.

More than 300 drugs are included in the plan, including medicines that treat common conditions such as allergies, cholesterol, and high blood pressure.

However, some local pharmacists say it won't necessarily bring savings for Missourians.

"The medicines...If you check that list, many of those medicines are already available cheaper at Kilgore's," said Bill Morrissey of Kilgore's Pharmacy.

"I think the bottom line again is it's really the right thing to do for our customers and associates in regards to help out with the medical expenses in regards to...escalating. I think it's a great deal to offer the four dollar scripts," said Craig Schafer, Wal-Mart store manager.

Wal-Mart stores in 26 states now offer the savings. The program only offered in Wal-Mart stores, but not online.

Reported by Jane Silcock