Phelps County Accident Leaves One Man Dead

PHELPS COUNTY - A man is dead after running off Highway 68 Wednesday night.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Larry Ham, 59, of Salem, Missouri ran off the road and overcorrected when his car overturned and he was ejected from the vehicle. Deputy Coroner Lenox Jones pronounced him dead at the scene of the accident.

Ham was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.