Phil Pressey Named 2012 Bob Cousy Award Finalist

IRVING, TX -- Missouri sophomore point guard Phil Pressey has been named one of 20 finalists for the 2012 Bob Cousy Collegiate Point Guard of the Year award. The annual honor is named for Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic Bob Cousy and recognizes the top point guard in college basketball.

Pressey leads the Big 12 in assists with 6.1 per game and in assist-to-turnover ratio with +2.9. He has also set a new Missouri record for having at least five assists in nine consecutive games, including 10 or more three times this year. Phil Pressey currently leads the Tigers in steals with 30 while scoring an average of 9.4 points per game.

Tiger junior Michael Dixon Jr. was one of the 60 original student-athletes to appear on the Cousy Award Watch List, released last month, which gives the Tigers one of the best 1-2 punches at the point guard position in America.

"The talent level among our 20 finalists demonstrates the competitiveness at the point guard position in college basketball this year," Bob Cousy Award chair Ken Kauffman said in the official finalist release. "As we move through the next rounds to our final award-winner, it will clearly be a difficult decision to select one player from this elite group."

The current list of 20 finalists will be narrowed down to 10 in early February and then down to five by early March. The final five players in contention for the award will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner of the 2012 Bob Cousy Award will be awarded at the Hall of Fame's Class Announcement on Monday, April 2, in New Orleans as part of NCAA Final Four weekend.

Baylor's Pierre Jackson was the only other finalist selected from the Big 12 Conference. The Big 12 has had two previous winners of the Cousy Award - Acie Law (Texas A&M) in 2006-07 and D.J. Augustin (Texas) in 2007-08.

Here is the complete list of the 2012 Bob Cousy Award Finalists