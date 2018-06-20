Philadelphia Zoo welcomes baby giraffe
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Zoo has welcomed a baby giraffe.
Zoo officials announced Tuesday that Beau was born June 10 to parents Stella and Gus. Beau stands 5-foot-7-inches and weighs an estimated 125 pounds.
Beau has a 7-year-old sister Abigail. The four are the only giraffes at the zoo.
Zoo officials say Beau will be separated from his father, Gus, for a lengthy period of time, as male giraffes do not care for newborns.
Both Beau and his mother, Stella, are available for public viewing at the zoo's Africa Plains exhibit.
More News
Grid
List
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Zoo has welcomed a baby giraffe. Zoo officials announced Tuesday that Beau was... More >>
in
FERGUSON (AP) — St. Louis County authorities say a 70-year-old Green Park woman died from heat-related issues when her home's... More >>
in
KIRKWOOD (AP) — A 71-year-old St. Louis man and his adult son are both charged with assault for allegedly beating... More >>
in
FAYETTE - City leaders are working toward a solution for its volunteer-based fire department. The Fayette Board of Aldermen... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield citizens are looking for answers after yet another city council meeting was canceled Tuesday. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Ryan Lee Gehris said he’s always loved to ride his bike. Lately, that hobby has turned... More >>
in
MEXICO - The Audrain County Sheriff's Office arrested two people and accused them of child abuse in Mexico, Missouri, following... More >>
in
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department has a new directory for people with autism, but some people think it shouldn't... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY – Crews recently broke ground on a new hog farm in Callaway County, and locals have strong opinions... More >>
in
WASHINGTON, D.C. - More than 600 members of the United Methodist Church have issued a formal church complaint against Attorney... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Radio Television Digital News Association has named KOMU.com best website in a small market for the second... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A punctured gas line caused large-scale evacuations in the heart of downtown Columbia Tuesday afternoon. Columbia Police... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge says there are a few key legal questions to be answered before he... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Juneteenth brings communities together to honor the official ending of slavery in the U.S. One group in Jefferson... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Democratic Party and a World War II veteran are suing to block the appointment of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Trump administration policy to force separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Monday began Summer Safety Week and local programs are helping those in danger of not being able to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Democratic political action committee is targeting Republican Missouri Senate candidate Josh Hawley for not... More >>
in