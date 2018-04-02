Phillies Rack Up 18 Hits to Top Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Shane Victorino and Freddy Galvis each drove in three runs, including Galvis' go-ahead single in the sixth inning, and the Philadelphia Philles beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-9 on Thursday night.

Placido Polanco, Carlos Ruiz and Ty Wigginton added three hits apiece for Philadelphia, which had a season-high 18.

Jonathan Papelbon pitched the ninth for his 13th straight save.

With two outs and two on against Fernando Salas (0-3), Galvis drove in Victorino with a single and pinch-hitter Mike Fontenot singled to score Wigginton and make it 9-7.

St. Louis narrowed the margin to 9-8 with a two-out homer by David Freese. His 10th homer of the season went 463 feet and is the second longest homer in the stadium's seven-year history.

Wigginton homered in the eighth to add an insurance run that proved valuable when Skip Schumaker hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the inning.

A three-run fifth by St. Louis chased Philadelphia starter Joe Blanton and tied it at 7. Matt Holliday led off the fifth with his 10th homer. Raul Valdes (1-0) got two outs to end the inning.

Carlos Beltran, who had three hits, doubled but was thrown out at third on a ball hit in the hole by Freese. Two pitches later, Yadier Molina, who had four hits, crushed the ball out to deep center.

Blanton, who gave up four homers in his last start, gave up two in 4 1/3 innings. He allowed 10 hits.

The Phillies led 6-0 after two innings against St. Louis starter Jake Westbrook.

Victorino hit into a fielder's choice to bring home a run, Wigginton singled up the middle to score Hunter Pence and Galvis hit a two-run single to make it 4-0.

Victorino hit a two-out, two-run double in the second inning.

St. Louis fought back with a four-run third inning against Blanton. Westbrook led off with a single and scored on a groundout. Beltran hit an RBI single and Freese then doubled to drive in Beltran and later scored on a single by Molina.

It was Westbrook's shortest outing of the season. He allowed eight hits and three walks.