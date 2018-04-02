Phillies Win, Clinch 5th Straight NL East Title

PHILADELPHIA, PA (AP) - Roy Oswalt threw seven dominant innings, Raul Ibanez hit a grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies clinched their fifth straight NL East title with a 9-2 victory over the St.

Louis Cardinals on Saturday night.

In a season where nothing less than a World Series championship would be considered a success, there wasn't much of a celebration on the field. The Phillies had a been-there, done-that attitude toward winning the division last year, and this time was no different.

Players ran onto the field a bit faster than usual, but they simply exchanged handshakes, hugs and high-fives as if this was an ordinary game in April. They did, however, put on shirts and hats proclaiming themselves division champs.