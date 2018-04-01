Phils Beat Cards in a Wild One at Busch

Chris Duncan finally put the Cards on the board with a two-run homer in the second, but a two-run, fifth inning homer by Dellucci and a solo shot by Aaron Rowand that inning gave the Phillies an 8-2 lead.

The Cardinals rallied with a two-run single by Scott Rolen in the sixth and four runs in the fifth, capped by a two-run homer by Aaron Miles, to cut the deficit to 8-7.

However, the Phillies exploded with five runs in the eighth, and Rollins hit his second homer of the game, a three-run shot in the ninth. Rollins drove in four runs and scored five times in the game. Chase Utley extended his hitting streak to 34 games with an infield single in the eighth.

Weaver took the loss, giving up eight runs in just three and one-third innings. Randy Myers pitched six innings for the Phillies, allowing six runs and striking out eight.

The Cardinals will try to end their six-game skid on Thursday night, when Jason Marquis faces Cole Hamels.