Phone scammers using local area codes in mid-Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY - A number of phone scams are circulating around Jefferson City and Holts Summit.

In a Jefferson City community Facebook group, a post detailing a possible phone scam received 17 responses from people saying they received similar calls.

People said they received calls about winning Disney or Marriott Hotel vacations, earning lowered interest rates and getting health insurance.

Some said the calls came from local phone numbers, while one said the call came from their own phone number.

Holts Summit resident Terri Schaeffer said she got a call from an 800 number offering to lower her credit card interest rate.

"I said, 'I've already got a low rate,' and he said, 'Well, if you could give me that card number, I can run a check on it and we can beat that," Schaeffer said.

She said the caller was "convincing", but a number of red flags made her suspicious, the biggest being that he mispronounced her name.

"The tip off was calling me Schaffer and having the foreign accent and that made me more aware," Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer said her suspicion was raised further when the caller refused to give her any specific details about where he was calling from.

"He didn't give me his name or his company and he just said, 'We understand that you have been paying more than your minimum payment,' and he didn't really have any specific information," Schaeffer said.

Anyone who receives scam phone calls should report them to the attorney general's office by calling or visiting its website.