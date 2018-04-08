Photo ID, Early Voting to Appear on Missouri Ballot

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri voters will get to decide a proposed amendment to the state Constitution that could change the requirements for voting in future elections.

Lawmakers gave final approval Monday to a measure that would authorize a law requiring registered voters to show a government-issued photo identification before casting ballots. It

would also allow for an advance voting period before Election Day.

The two-prong measure will appear on the 2012 ballot. Legislators approved a voter ID requirement in 2006, but the Missouri Supreme Court struck it down as unconstitutional. This

year's measure is intended to address that issue.