Photos: Missouri Wins First Big 12 Wrestling Title

6 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Sunday, March 04 2012 Mar 4, 2012 Sunday, March 04, 2012 3:17:15 PM CST March 04, 2012 in Tiger Talk
By: Peter Terpstra

COLUMBIA - Missouri won its first Big 12 Wrestling Tournament in program history Saturday.

The Tigers sent eight wrestlers to the finals and had nine wrestlers qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Out of the eight finalists, four wrestlers came out as champions: Alan Waters at 125 pounds, Drake Houdashelt at 157 pounds, Zach Toal at 165 pounds and Mike Larson at 184 pounds.

Please visit our Facebook Page to view photos of the semi-final round and the championship matches.

