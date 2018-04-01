PHOTOS: MoDOT Receives Federal Grant

JEFFERSON CITY - The Federal Highway Administration issued a $150,000 grant to the Missouri Department of Transportation Friday.

MoDOT officials say they will use the funds to put pavement treatments on roads where hills or adverse weather can make driving difficult.

Using what is called a "high friction surface treatment," MoDOT aims to make driving safer in sections of Missouri Routes 54 and 179.

Here is a group of photos of an area that may need the treatment.