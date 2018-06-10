Photos show Martinsburg Robber

COLUMBIA - KOMU has obtained some photos from Wednesday's bank robbery around 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses say the suspect approached the teller and said he had a gun. After obtaining an unknown amount of money he ran away.

The Martinsburg Bank and Trust branch is off East Nifong near Providence Road. Police said the man was wearing a hat, a blue shirt and blue jeans. They also said he is caucasian, slender and of medium height. He fled west from the bank down Nifong.

Police said the robber passed a note to one of the tellers saying he had a gun, though he never brandished a weapon.