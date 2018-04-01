Photos That Find Families

The second annual Traveling Adoption Heart Gallery is now on display at the Columbia Public Library.

The gallery features 168 photos of children needing a home.

"It still just really warms my heart," said Lynn Cole of Child Protective Services. "To see these kids, to see pictures of these kids that are awaiting families... knowing how desperately they need and want a permanent home."

Pictures were scattered throughout the children's section of the library. As library patrons searched for their books, the pictures were hard to miss.

For the library goers who had adoption questions, child protection services had answers.

"Even if you don't have time to stop by the gallery, you can always access the photos through their brochure," said Columbia resident Shirlene Tredwell. "It contains all 168 photos of the children that are up for adoption."

The photo gallery will stop at 23 locations across the state. Last year, the gallery featured 63 photographs and 27 kids found homes. Requirements for becoming an adoptive parent are minimal. You only have to be 21 and complete a screening process and home evaluation.