Pickleman's to Send Truck of Supplies to Moore

COLUMBIA - Pickleman's employees will finish loading a truck of supplies Friday, June 21 that will be sent to Moore, Okla. to help tornado victims.

The 28 foot by 8 foot truck will be stacked five feet tall with supplies, including toiletries, personal hygiene products, infant care products and yard tools.

The items were gathered the past two and a half weeks at the three Pickleman's locations in Columbia. Besides the Pickleman's location in Norman, Okla., only 10 miles from Moore, the Columbia locations are the only Pickleman' s restaurants to participate in the drive. According to marketing director Kendall Pearl, this is because Columbia is home to Pickleman's corporate headquarters, and had the resources to help, including a truck and a donated parking spot to load the truck.

The truck is parked in a space donated by Parkade Plaza until it leaves Sunday, June 30. Once it leaves, the driver will meet up with Pickleman's employees at the Norman store, who will help unload and distribute the supplies to the tornado victims.

Pickleman's encourages people to keep on donating supplies until Sunday, June 30 at any of the three Pickleman's locations in Columbia.

There is a Pickleman's located on East Broadway, West Broadway and Old 63 South.