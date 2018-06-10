Picture released of suspect in Higbee Casey's robbery

HIGBEE - The Randolph County Sheriff's Department released a photo on Monday afternoon of a suspect that robbed the Higbee Casey's General Store at gunpoint Friday night.

The suspect was last seen wearing a stocking cap with multi colored rings around it and a blue Aeropostale hoodie. The suspect displayed a silver pistol.

Randolph County Sheriff Mark Nichols told KOMU 8 News the suspect took cash from the store and fled the scene on foot. Nichols said no shots were fired in the incident and no one in the store was injured.