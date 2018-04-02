Pierzynski Hits Two Homers for White Sox

KANSAS CITY - A.J. Pierzynski homered twice among his four hits and drove in four runs as the Chicago White Sox snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 10-5 victory over the Kansas City

Royals on Sunday.

Paul Konerko and Pierzynski had back-to-back homers leading off the seventh against rookie reliever Louis Coleman. It was Konerko's 30th home run. Konerko, who also singled home Juan Pierre in the eighth for his 103rd RBI, has reached 30 home runs and 100 RBIs for the fifth time in his career.

The White Sox took an early 4-0 lead in ending the Royals' seven-game winning streak, Kansas City's longest run since notching seven in a row Sept. 13-18, 2008.