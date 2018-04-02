Pig Farmers Promote Pork

Scott Hays wants to expand his company, but he said it's not just for his benefit.

"Two-Mile Pork will bring 19 jobs to the Monroe City area," he explained. "We'll also purchase about 900,000 bushels of corn. And we'll use approximately 200,000 bushels of soybeans per year, so that will be a big economic benefit to the farmers in this area."

Hays said his expansion also will generate 128 jobs outside Monroe City. Officials at the luncheon supported Missouri's expansion of agriculture and related businesses.

Fred Ferrell, state agriculture director, stated, "This is important to everyone else because we do not want to import our food such as we import our oil across our country."

Other farmers at the meeting said Missouri needs to grow with the times and expand with new technology in raising crops and livestock.