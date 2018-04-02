Pillows are Woman's Passion

GILMAN CITY, Mo. (AP) - Word was, Liberty Hospital needed pillows for its patients. Lots of them. So when 82-year-old Ellen Sadler heard the news last July, she got to work. And she never stopped. The homemaker's northwest Missouri living room has been transformed into an assembly line. Bolts of cloth are spread on a pingpong table, measured, then precisely cut. Sadler sews, boxes and repeats. The project has been an exercise in numbers. Two yards of fabric, donated by Sadler's friends and hospital volunteers, make ten pillows. They're all cut along the same 11-by-13-inch pattern before being sewn and passed off to hospital auxiliary staff for stuffing. Eight-hundred yards of cloth has been used. Ten months have passed since Sadler's mission began. And the 4,000 pillow is now being stitched.