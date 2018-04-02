Pilot Grove Business Awarded Grant

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Biomass Producers Supply Chain Consortium, LLC, of Pilot Grove, Mo., has been awarded grant funding to assist them in conducting a marketing feasibility study focusing on biomass conversion technology. The grant funding totals $138,000.

"Value-added grants give Missouri producers the tools needed to expand their businesses," said Director of Agriculture Dr. Jon Hagler. "We congratulate the Missouri Biomass Producers Supply Chain Consortium on taking the steps to move business forward and hopefully pave the way to adding more opportunities to their area."

The Missouri Department of Agriculture has awarded 12 Missouri agricultural projects with grant funding to assist them in converting their agriculture commodities and by-products into more valuable end products. The maximum grant amount is $200,000, and the recipient is required to provide a 10 percent cash match toward the eligible expenses

The Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority (MASBDA) awarded the value-added grants to foster new enterprises that will aid rural economic development. The grants are funded from the sale of tax credits and can be used for business planning purposes, such as feasibility studies, marketing plans, business plans and legal assistance.