Pinching Pennies for Missouri State Parks

They gathered at the Jefferson Landing State Historic Site, one of the facilities funded by the so-called Soil Tax.

"It's nice to be able to have a park to go to," said Amy Potts, "and have a place to stay that doesn't cost a lot."

Potts has been riding her bike for 20 years and has noticed Missouri state parks are popular.

"It always seems like they're full, and people are enjoying them, and people support it."

Potts and other supporters want the state to renew a one-tenth cent sales tax for Missouri soil and state parks.

The tax started in 1984 and generates about $82 million a year.

"Our biggest opponent is apathy, really, the August the 8th date," said Ron Coleman of the Missouri Parks Association. "A lot of people don't get out and vote. A lot of people don't vote. Every time there's some kind of election, I'm surprised how low the voter turnout is."

Missouri law requires a vote on the state sales tax every 10 years.