Pineda Leads Mariners to Win Over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Michael Pineda pitched six strong innings and Brendan Ryan drove in two runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Pineda (2-1), a rookie right-hander who held Toronto to one earned run and five hits over 7 1-3 innings in his previous start, limited the Royals to one run and three hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked four to earn the victory. Pineda lowered his earned run average to 2.33.

Jamey Wright pitched two hitless innings, while walking two. Brandon League gave up a run in the ninth on a Wilson Betemit single, but finished for his third save.