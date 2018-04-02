Pinkel Pleads Guilty to DWI

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Suspended Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of drunken driving.

Boone County court records show that Pinkel was charged on Friday and pleaded guilty the same day. He was arrested in Columbia on Wednesday night and suspended without pay the next day for the final home game of the season.

Pinkel will likely receive a 30-day suspended sentence and two years of unsupervised probation, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.

Pinkel will not coach Saturday's game against Texas Tech but can return for the final regular season game against Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

He'll also lose $306,000 in penalties should Missouri 5-5) earn a bowl game bid and more than $230,000 if they do not.