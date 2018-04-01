Pinkel, Ray, Murphy earn SEC accolades

The SEC coaches awarded Missouri Head Coach Gary Pinkel, defensive end Shane Ray and running back Marcus Murphy with honors today.

After leading the team to another SEC East division championship and 10-2 regular season record, Gary Pinkel took home the honor of the SEC Coach of the Year.

Defensive end Shane Ray and running back Marcus Murphy won similar awards that the Associated Press gave them on Monday, SEC Defensive Player of the Year and SEC Special Teams Player of the Year.

Ray led the SEC with 14 sacks and Murphy is the only player in the nation to score touchdowns in all four all-purpose categories - rushing, receiving, kickoff & punt return.

Pinkel last won this honor in 2007 when the AP and Big 12 named him the Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers after leading them to an 11-1 regular season record and a 38-7 Cotton Bowl victory over Arkansas.