Pinkel Says Thoughts Big 12 Will Stay Together are "Naive"

COLUMBIA - Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel tackled the issue of a possible Big 12 conference shakeup Monday during a news conference with reporters. The boards of regents from the University of Oklahoma and University of Texas each held meetings to discuss conference reallignment Monday and on Wednesday, Oklahoma State will do the same.

"I don't know what's going to happen. I don't know if we're going to stay in the Big 12, but hopefully we will do that. I mean it's a naive thing to think that...again it's all speculation," Pinkel said.