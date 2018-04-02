Pinkel Ties Devine For 2nd On Mizzou Win List

COLUMBIA - Coming off an impressive 45-28 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers this past Saturday, the Missouri Tigers football team is now 3-0 on the year. The Tigers look to improve to 4-0 for the third time in five seasons, as well as the seventh time in Gary Pinkel's 13-season tenure at Mizzou.

Coach Pinkel won his 93rd game this past weekend matching Dan Devine's record for 2nd most career wins in Mizzou history, now nearing Don Faurot's record of 101 wins. Addressing that topic at media day today, Pinkel says "I have tremendous respect for Dan Devine. I had the chance after I got the job to talk to him on the phone for a little while. That meant a lot to me. I met him once years and years ago. Just to have your name thrown up there with theirs is a tremendous honor."

With a win against Arkansas State this Saturday, the Tigers football team would improve to 94-61 under Coach Pinkel to move him into sole possession of No. 2 all-time at Mizzou. Former Tiger leader Dan Devine won 93 games from 1958-70.