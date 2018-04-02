Pinkel, Tigers Talk Conference Strength at Big 12 Media Day

COLUMBIA - Missouri football practice begins a week from Thursday, but Tiger coach Gary Pinkel and a few of his players appeared at Big 12 media day in Dallas Monday.

Mizzou is picked to finish fourth in the preseason conference media poll, but Coach Pinkel believes that the preseason prediction is more of a testament to the strength of the conference.

"It's a great league, I mean the competition each and every week is tough," he said.

Unlike previous Big 12 seasons, there is no longer a North and South divsion, and Big 12 teams will play a nine game round robin schedule with no conference championship game.

"We thought it was tough before. You know, you had the North division and the South division competing to win a championship there to get into the conference championship game," Pinkel said.

While the Big 12 did lose former members Colorado and Nebraska to other conferences, the Tigers and the rest of the conference are anxiously awaiting the start of the season.

Baylor is the first Big 12 team to kick off their season, as they host TCU Friday September 2, and the rest of the conference begins play that Saturday, September 3. Mizzou opens their season by hosting the University of Miami-Ohio.