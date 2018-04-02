Pinnacle Bets on St. Louis Riverboat Casino

ST. LOUIS - Patrons of a gambling boat on the St. Louis riverfront won't see any changes now, but the President casino has a new owner. Las Vegas- based casino operator Pinnacle Entertainment said Thursday it has completed its purchase of the President for about $46 million. Pinnacle bought the riverboat from St. Louis-based President Casinos Inc., which has been operating under bankruptcy protection since 2002. Pinnacle said the riverboat's employees will become Pinnacle employees. Pinnacle is building its new Lumiere Place casino and hotel just blocks from the President.