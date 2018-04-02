Pirates Pilfer Potter

Publishers were supposed to release the book on Saturday, but bootleg copies have been circulating since Tuesday.

The seventh book in the Harry Potter series is 784 pages of mystery...to most.

"I have read the book, I've read it all the way through," said David Koonce, Harry Potter fan.

Websites like piratebay.com allowed readers to get a hold of the book as early as Wednesday, but book sellers say this shouldn't affect their sales.

"I think people will actually want the book and they will read it. And a lot of people still don't know that that's available on the internet," said Angela Shultz, Barnes and Noble spokesperson.

Koonce got the book online. Someone took digital pictures of every page in the book and posted them for readers to view on their computers, s o Koonce didn't pay for his copy of the book, but says he doesn't feel bad.

"I will be purchasing a legal copy. That's why I didn't feel quite as discriminantly about pilfering an advanced copy. It was there, I had the time...," said Koonce.

The book's publisher, Scholastic, may file lawsuits against websites that released the books early.

The official release of the book comes Saturday at 12:01 a.m. Book sellers hope those who know the secrets of the seventh book don't share them with others.