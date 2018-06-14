Pirates Slip Past Cardinals For 2-1 Victory

4 years 2 months 1 week ago Sunday, April 06 2014 Apr 6, 2014 Sunday, April 06, 2014 3:29:00 PM CDT April 06, 2014 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Tony Sanchez hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates edged the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Sunday.

Sanchez's double to deep center field with two outs came off Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright (1-1) and snapped a 1-1 tie.

The hit by the rookie reserve catcher scored Pedro Alvarez, who led off the inning with a walk, and was Sanchez's second game-winning hit of the week as he singled home the winning run in the 16th inning of Wednesday night's victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Tony Watson (1-0) retired all four batters he faced, striking out three, and ran his string of consecutive scoreless innings to 24, dating to last season. Jason Grilli pitched a scoreless ninth to convert his first save.

St. Louis managed just three hits.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
11pm 79°
12am 78°
1am 77°
2am 76°